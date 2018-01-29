Cuomo: Trump’s call for bipartisanship lacks credibility

President Donald Trump lacks credibility when he says he’s for bipartisanship, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday, a day ahead of the president’s State of the Union address.

Cuomo, a Democrat, scoffed at reports that Trump, a Republican, will use the speech to call for more cooperation and bipartisanship on issues. It runs counter to the way the president has conducted the office during the first year of his tenure, Cuomo said.

And it carries as much credibility as Cuomo saying he has blue eyes, blond hair and “little button nose,” the governor said.

“When you’re talking about the State of the Union, it’s what you say, how you say it and the credibility of what you say,” Cuomo said following an event on Long Island. “I can stand up here and say I have blond hair, blue eyes and a little button nose. Isn’t it cute? That could be my message. The problem is, it lacks credibility.”

As if speaking to Trump, Cuomo continued: “Everything you have shown up until this point shows you have no interest in being bipartisan. If anything, you have been the most isolationist, the most divisive president in modern history. If you want to be bipartisan, Mr. President, you demonstrate the sincerity and credibility — because it’s the exact opposite of everything you have done.”

To be sure, Cuomo himself has been accused of being divisive in New York.

Brian Sampson, former executive director of Unshackle upstate and current state leader of Associated Builders and Contractors, responded to Cuomo’s remarks, saying on Twitter: “And this from the most divisive governor, @NYGovCuomo, in modern political history.”

Jessica Proud, spokeswoman for the state Republican Committee, chimed in regarding Cuomo: “Ahem. Credibility and sincerity — two traits which HE is sorely lacking.”

Republicans pointed out that Cuomo came under fire in 2014 when in a radio interview he said “extreme conservatives” had “no place in New York.”