Cuomo watch: Quiet, for now

At first, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said these past two months of the 2012 legislative session should be "relatively quiet."

Then, at a news conference, he was asked what would happen if New York's highest court rules unconstitutional a redistricting plan authored by Senate Republicans that creates a new 63rd District. And what if the whole redistricting process must start over?

"Oh," Cuomo said, pausing for a moment, "that would complicate it. If that happens, I take back everything I said before."

Cuomo approved the redistricting plan over objections from fellow Democrats in the Senate. He gave up on a promise to veto partisan-drawn election lines now, for legislators' commitment to hand the task to a panel for the next reapportionment in 2022. -- Yancey Roy