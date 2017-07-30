Daniel Levler sees his name spelled wrong — by his own union

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini has won the endorsement for county district attorney from Suffolk government’s largest union, the Association of Municipal Employees — but its news release started off by misspelling the name of AME president Daniel Levler, who announced the union’s support.

Near the beginning of the release, Levler’s name was spelled incorrectly as “Levier.”

Levler said the union’s political action committee made the endorsement after endorsing Sini, a Democrat. The AME also interviewed Republican district attorney candidate Ray Perini.

“They were both impressive in their own way,” Levler said. “But we felt with his success over in the police department and his vision for the future, he would bring positive change in the district attorney office.”

Sini also has gotten the backing of the Suffolk Deputy sheriff’s PBA, a 250 member union. John Becker, sheriff’s union president, said Sini’s “thoughtful and collaborative approach” will make Suffolk “a safer place.” Perini declined to comment on the endorsements.

The AME, which represents the county’s 6,000 white- and blue-collar workers along with about 4,000 retirees, has $1.2 million in its political action committee. Levler said the union is prepared to max out — to about $40,000 — in contributions in the district attorney’s race, if necessary.

He also expressed no concern about the misspelling of his name. “It’s happened so many times it doesn’t matter — it’s an odd spelling,” he said.

— Rick Brand