Bill to move special elections introduced by state Democrats, draws ire of GOP

ALBANY — Democratic legislative leaders late Friday introduced a bill that could delay special elections to fill vacancies until November, which could potentially leave a Republican seat unfilled in Congress where the GOP has a slim majority.

The bill that would apply to all state and congressional special elections to fill vacancies is sponsored by the majority conference leaders of the Senate and Assembly and could be approved as early as next week.

For Republicans, the concern is that this could mean one less congressional seat in the GOP’s narrow control of the House until November. Currently, Republicans have a 218-215 majority to control the House.

But President Donald Trump has nominated Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) to be his ambassador to the United Nations. If confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, Stefanik’s seat wouldn’t be filled in the heavily Republican district until the November Election Day if the state measure introduced Friday is enacted.

The bill sponsored by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said its purpose is to "increase efficiency" and avoid added costs to county governments to hold a special election in between general elections.

The bill states: "The current system of filling federal and state elected office vacancies places undue financial and operational burdens on local boards of elections and exacerbates voter confusion and fatigue by asking voters to frequently participate in elections throughout the year, thus resulting in lower voter turnout and decreased participation in the electoral process."

Senate Republican leader Rob Ortt called the measure a shameless attempt to "rig the system."

"The radical Democrats in Albany just dropped a corrupt, backroom disastrous bill on a Friday night because that’s what power-hungry politicians do when they’re trying to silence the people and rig the system in their favor," Ortt said in a written statement. "This disgraceful move will deny over 750,000 New Yorkers their voice for months, all because Democrats are terrified of losing power and will do anything to stop President Trump from putting America first."

Assembly Republican leader Will Barclay said the Democratic bill "absolutely disgraceful."

Gov. Kathy Hochul "and her political allies will deprive representation from North Country residents — possibly for nine months," Barclay said. "We see bad bills on a daily basis in Albany, but a maneuver so blatantly corrupt is more rare. This needs to be investigated, litigated, and shut down by any means necessary."

Stewart-Cousins called the bill a common sense approach. Her written statement didn’t mention Stefanik or Trump directly.

"Right now, New Yorkers are facing unprecedented challenges including the strain on our democracy and our high cost of living," she stated. "In this moment of national uncertainty, we must protect democratic participation while ensuring the government remains fiscally responsible."

The Democratic majorities of the Senate and Assembly and Democrat Hochul have said they intend to oppose measures by Trump that would erode the rights of New Yorkers including minorities, migrants and transgender youths and which would threaten aid to state programs.

Stewart-Cousins spokesman Michael Murphy said Democrats "are not going to be lectured" by Republicans. Murphy criticized Republicans for opposing voting rights laws and supporting Trump and the hundreds of supporters he has pardoned for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol in Washington.

Heastie spokesman Michael Whyland said the measure will mean more voters will decide who fills vacancies because general elections have far greater turnout than special elections.