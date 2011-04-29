Donald Trump calls leaders 'stupid' in Vegas stop

Real estate developer and TV showman Donald Trump fueled speculation that he'll enter the 2012 White House race, assuring a crowd of supporters at a Las Vegas casino that he is seriously weighing a presidential run in a speech laced with the F-word.

The setting Thursday night was fitting for the casino mogul whose moniker is draped across the gold-tinged Trump International Hotel & Tower just off the Las Vegas Strip. An open bar greeted more than 1,000 people, waiters passed hors d'oeuvres, and a Trump impersonator entertained the crowd.

At one point, a woman in the lavish reception at the Treasure Island casino yelled out that Trump should run for president.

"I think I am going to make you very happy," the developer said.

But he later said, "There is a real good chance that no matter what happens I won't win because one of these blood-sucking politicians who's been bulls---ing people for years will end up still getting elected."

During a 30-minute stump speech focused mostly on foreign affairs, Trump sprinkled in a number of swear words and insults directed toward global leaders.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Our leaders are stupid, they are stupid people," he said. "It's just very, very sad."

Trump also blasted President Barack Obama's handling of Libya, Iraq, China and Afghanistan, and in one of his many curse-bombs, he lamented the nation's focus on building schools in war-torn Afghanistan while neglecting education in the United States.

He said he wouldn't help struggling nations such as South Korea, Iraq or Libya without payment.

"I'm interested in protecting none of them unless they pay," he said.

When discussing trade, he said he would tell China's leaders, "Listen you motherf------, we're going to tax you 25 percent."

A frequent critic of the federal health care law passed last year, Trump said the Supreme Court should decide the dozens of lawsuits challenging the legislation and urged district courts not to waste their time on it.

Trump has created waves by questioning whether the president was born in the U.S. Obama produced his detailed Hawaii birth certificate Wednesday, and Trump eagerly took credit for the reveal.

Trump's visit to Nevada came a day after he traveled to New Hampshire, which is set to host the first presidential primary in 2012. Nevada's caucus is scheduled to be the third presidential contest next year.

Trump hosts the successful reality series "The Celebrity Apprentice" on NBC.

"If I run and if I win, we will have a rich country again," he told the casino crowd Thursday.