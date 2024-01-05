Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine changing dozens of signs featuring officials' names

In what has become symbolic of the transfer of political power across Long Island, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine on Thursday took aim at signs in public parks and county buildings, ordering the name of his predecessor removed from them along with the names of any other local officials.

The signage will be reworked to include relevant information about its location, including telephone numbers and websites, according to Romaine's executive order, his first since taking office Monday. It affects more than 80 signs throughout Suffolk, administration officials said.

Romaine, a Republican who succeeded term-limited Democrat Steve Bellone, said in a statement the move "ensures transparency, eliminates poor practices of self-promotion and assures the 1.5 million residents of Suffolk County that we are committed to open government." Crews have begun covering Bellone's name and will be working over the next few weeks on further changes to the signs, a majority of which are at the entrance of hiking trails, playgrounds, beaches, golf courses and other county facilities, officials said.

“Through this order, we are letting the residents know that they are the priority, not the elected officials,” said Romaine, who in 2014 took the same action as Brookhaven Town supervisor.

His order puts him at odds with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican who in 2022 reinstated a decades-old practice of branding public parks with the county executive's name after defeating Democrat Laura Curran.

Blakeman's name, displayed on signs at public properties and on county materials, is particularly prominent at Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater at Eisenhower Park. A group of musicians declined to play at a Harry Chapin tribute concert there last year because a sign with Blakeman's name is much larger than the sign below it bearing the late singer's name.

In August, Blakeman spokesman Christopher Boyle defended the practice, saying Blakeman "is the top spokesman and chief marketing officer for Nassau County. He believes it's important for residents to know who represents them."

Curran in 2018 covered the name of her predecessor, Republican Edward Mangano, on signs around the county. Before Mangano, signs included the name of County Executive Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, and before him, Thomas Gulotta, a Republican.

Romaine's order does not include memorials and the naming and sponsorship of county facilities, parks and roads, as described in the Suffolk County code, officials said.

Romaine spokesman Mike Martino said he was unable to provide an estimate of how much the signage work will cost. He said the county is using "existing materials and in-house staffing and not outside of their regular responsibilities."

Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Jason Smagin said the department is "super supportive" but there is only one sign shop that services the entire county.

"It will take some time to prepare all of that," said Smagin, who noted most of the signs that need changes are in the parks department.

"As of right now you are seeing blank signs but those will be replaced with relevant information," Smagin said. "We invite the public to always contact us. With the number of parks we have, we rely on the public to keep us informed about what's happening in the parks."