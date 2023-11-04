Suffolk County executive race: Dave Calone, Ed Romaine on the issues

Republican Ed Romaine, the Brookhaven Town supervisor, faces Democrat Dave Calone, a former federal and state prosecutor and CEO of a private equity firm, in the election Tuesday for Suffolk County executive. The winner will replace Steve Bellone, a Democrat who is term-limited after 12 years. The job carries a four-year term, and under the proposed county budget for 2024 the recommended annual salary is $241,409. Here are the candidates' positions on key issues: Dave Calone Calone said Suffolk can lower property taxes by using reserve funds to reduce the overall tax levy. He said he would work to encourage more businesses to open to help expand the commercial tax base and lessen the overall tax burden on homeowners. He said he would work with school districts to find ways to consolidate services so they can use savings to cut property taxes. Ed Romaine Romaine said he would seek to repeal the county sales tax on utilities such as electricity and heating oil, which already are exempt from state sales taxes. “While I may not be able to change the ratio of property taxes or sales tax, I can get rid of some of the taxes that fall most heavily on the poor,” he said. Calone Calone wants to appoint a chief housing officer to oversee efforts to identify sites with roads and wastewater treatment that could support affordable housing developments. He suggests consolidating office space to free up hundreds of acres of county-owned land for new housing. "My plan would be to work with towns and villages to identify places where we already have the infrastructure," he said. "We can move quickly on that as opposed to the way we do it now, which is the developer will come with their land and say, 'Make this the place to do it.'" Romaine Romaine encourages every municipality to implement a version of a program in Brookhaven Town that offers a 10% property tax reduction to volunteer firefighters and EMTs. He said a county program that offers $30,000 down payments to eligible homebuyers "needs to be expanded and encouraged." He has suggested re-creating the federal Homestead Act of 1862 that offered settlers land in exchange for occupying and cultivating parcels for five years. "The county could make its land available for people who wanted to own homes or for development for multifamily homes," he said. Calone Calone has said he would “fully fund” law enforcement, support better technology and training for police and require school districts to submit safety plans. Although the county executive has no control over a recent state law that removed cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, Calone and Romaine have said it needs changes. Calone said people shouldn't be held in jail because they can't afford to make bail, but supports a provision in the law that gives judges more discretion to deny bail to defendants who pose a danger to communities. Romaine Romaine said he would work to fill vacant law enforcement jobs, including 51 detective positions in the county police department. Romaine opposes the state bail reform law and has suggested it should be reversed. "I am looking to have an aggressive stand against criminals and make sure the laws we have in this state get changed so we can protect the citizens of this county," he said at a Newsday TV debate in October. Calone Calone supports adoption of a new Climate Action Plan. The last report, a blueprint for how Suffolk could mitigate the effects of climate change, was written in 2015. He said he'd support renewable energy initiatives, particularly geothermal sources, which produce a smaller carbon footprint than fossil fuels. "Geothermal is a real opportunity where we need to kind of make sure we have good codes in place, and we are supporting other businesses because that is a real opportunity here in Suffolk County that is on the rise," Calone said. Romaine Romaine has said the best way to fight climate change is to transition away from fossil fuels. He said municipalities can lead by example and noted that Brookhaven Town has solar arrays at many of its facilities, while its parks administration building in Centereach has a geothermal system for cooling and heating. Romaine also backed the 924-megawatt Sunrise Wind Project, an offshore wind farm 30 miles east of Montauk that will need a 17.5-mile onshore cable underground in Brookhaven. Calone Like Romaine, Calone has said Suffolk County "will not be a sanctuary county" if he is elected. "While we can empathize with those who are here legally, who are seeking asylum … Suffolk County is not responsible for the problems," Calone said during the Newsday TV debate. "That lies with the federal government, the states and New York City. And we're not going to be part of the solution, we need to focus on helping the folks who are here. We're stretched thin, quite frankly, with regard to our social services systems and supporting those, including those who are experiencing homelessness right here in Suffolk County." Romaine Like Calone, Romaine has said he would abide by the law. President Joe Biden’s administration is offering some migrants temporary legal status to get authorization to work in the U.S. Romaine also said he would oppose any organized efforts to place migrants in Suffolk. “I want to deal with the challenges we have here without taking on additional burdens,” he said. "I will take the oath of office if I'm elected, and I will swear to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States. I happen to disagree with some of the policies of this [Biden] administration and will fight to make sure that we are not a sanctuary [county]." Calone Calone said he would start a county grants office to coordinate a "strategic way of going after funding, from the federal government in particular." He said Suffolk should consider Tax Increment Financing to pay for major development projects, with the goal of identifying future gain in tax revenue from the development and borrowing against that profit. Calone supports a ballot referendum on raising the county sales tax by .125% to fund sewer expansion and septic upgrades. Romaine Romaine also supports pursuing state and federal funding. He pointed to the state’s $4.1 billion Environmental Bond Act and President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “You have to scream, yell and holler” to advocate for funding, he said. Romaine also said he would push to expand sewer systems throughout the county. He has described the sales tax hike proposal as "imperfect," but said he was committed to putting the issue before voters. Calone Calone has proposed "unifying the county's IT infrastructure and cyber protections." He said his second priority would be "to have our primary backup in the cloud." Third, he suggests investing in a strong cyber insurance plan. "The cyber insurance companies don't want you to have those problems. So they actually keep you up-to-date, and do trainings for your staff. They help you keep on top of and avoid threats.” Romaine Romaine points to Brookhaven Town's cybersecurity approach as a successful strategy. Unlike Suffolk, the town qualifies for cyber insurance and has a policy in place. He said Brookhaven backs up its data in a cloud and the county should do the same. He said he also would seek to hire an experienced commissioner for the county’s Department of Information Technology.

