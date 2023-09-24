Suffolk County Legislator, 16th Legislative District: Sidney B. Joyner
SIDNEY B. JOYNER
Democratic (Registered party)
BACKGROUND:
- Joyner, 53, of Huntington, is Suffolk County’s chief diversity & inclusion officer.
- He was Suffolk County’s director of real estate from 2021 to 2023.
- He graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
ISSUES:
- Joyner said he wants to secure more funding for sewer infrastructure expansion in the county.
- Affordable housing is a priority, including offering subsidies to developers who provide housing for the disabled.
- Joyner is an advocate for policies that support women’s health and increase access to healthcare for women.