Suffolk County Legislator, 16th Legislative District: Sidney B. Joyner

Sidney Joyner, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County Legislature District 16,...

Sidney Joyner, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County Legislature District 16, poses for a portrait at Bethpage State Park on Thursday, April 27, 2023. -- slVOTE -- Credit: James Escher

SIDNEY B. JOYNER

Democratic (Registered party)

BACKGROUND:

  • Joyner, 53, of Huntington, is Suffolk County’s chief diversity & inclusion officer.
  • He was Suffolk County’s director of real estate from 2021 to 2023.
  • He graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

ISSUES:

  • Joyner said he wants to secure more funding for sewer infrastructure expansion in the county.
  • Affordable housing is a priority, including offering subsidies to developers who provide housing for the disabled.
  • Joyner is an advocate for policies that support women’s health and increase access to healthcare for women.
