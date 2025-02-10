Special election set for Nassau's 2nd County District seat

Nassau County is gearing up for a special election on Feb. 25 to elect the next legislator to fill a seat in a Democratic stronghold that covers Westbury, New Cassel, and Hempstead.

Until last month, Siela Bynoe served as the legislator representing Nassau's 2nd County District for 10 years. She is now a state senator in Albany, mostly representing the same communities.

While Nassau Republicans have not put forth a candidate to run for the seat, Democrats have picked Olena Nicks, 32. Nicks, a lieutenant in the Uniondale Fire Department, is an elected trustee for the Uniondale Public Library and a committee member for the Uniondale School District, which fall in District 2.

"As I embark on this campaign, I understand the communities I am advocating for," Nicks wrote in a statement. "I will be the voice that fights for our neighbors, families, public servants, and local businesses — ensuring that Nassau County remains a place where people can thrive."

Nicks graduated from Uniondale High School, holds a bachelor’s degree in business operations from CUNY Baruch and an MBA from American University, according to her campaign website.

As a high school student, Nicks worked as an advocate for Planned Parenthood on reducing teen pregnancy and STD rates. She later worked for the organization full time, overseeing its budget and grant portfolio. Nicks went on to become president of the Uniondale Public Library and a Captain in the Uniondale Fire Department.

"Olena Nicks has a well-earned reputation for getting things done," Jay Jacobs, Democratic Party chair for the state and Nassau County, wrote in a statement. "From her service on the frontlines to her fight for affordable housing and stronger communities, Olena has proven she is ready to lead."

District 2 is currently one of Nassau’s so-called "majority-minority" areas, where nearly 40% of residents are Hispanic and 23% are Black. Bynoe, the last District 2 legislator, won 80% of the vote in 2014. She ran against Republican Pepitz Blanchard.

The district is expected to tweak its borders under Nassau's new legislative map, redrawn after two lawsuits alleged the old map violated federal and state voting laws. The new map will take effect in the upcoming November elections. District 2 will take in Hicksville, lose Nicks' home-base of Uniondale and retain its majority-minority status, according to a review of the new legislative map.

If Nicks wins the special election, she will be up for reelection again in November. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill moving local elections to even-numbered years, a move that’s being challenged in court by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and other county leaders across the state. If the new rule is upheld, Nassau legislators will run for reelection again in 2026.

Legislators serve two-year terms. There are no term limits.

District 2 residents can vote early at select sites between Feb. 15 and Feb. 23, or vote on the day of the election between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.