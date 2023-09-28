Receiver of Taxes, Town of Huntington: Pamela J. Velastegui

PAMELA VELASTEGUI

Republican

BACKGROUND:

• Velastegui, 40, of Centerport, is running for her first term of office to be Receiver of Taxes for the Town of Huntington. She is also endorsed by the Conservative Party.

• She is currently the operations manager for an estate planning and wealth management firm, has 18 years of experience as a school administrator and educator, and is fluent in Spanish.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

• She graduated from Vanderbilt University, has two master’s degrees from Columbia University and a doctorate in Interdisciplinary Studies and Leadership from Long Island University.

ISSUES:

• Velastegui understands that many families are struggling with the costs of inflation and therefore supports legislation to reduce the higher penalties and fees associated with late payments.

• She will offer free workshops to help residents apply for tax exemptions and reduce their property taxes with assessment grievances.

• Velastegui will enhance technology in the office to reduce costs, improve services and offer user-friendly online platforms for residents doing business with her office.