Receiver of Taxes, Town of Huntington: Pamela J. Velastegui
PAMELA VELASTEGUI
Republican
BACKGROUND:
• Velastegui, 40, of Centerport, is running for her first term of office to be Receiver of Taxes for the Town of Huntington. She is also endorsed by the Conservative Party.
• She is currently the operations manager for an estate planning and wealth management firm, has 18 years of experience as a school administrator and educator, and is fluent in Spanish.
• She graduated from Vanderbilt University, has two master’s degrees from Columbia University and a doctorate in Interdisciplinary Studies and Leadership from Long Island University.
ISSUES:
• Velastegui understands that many families are struggling with the costs of inflation and therefore supports legislation to reduce the higher penalties and fees associated with late payments.
• She will offer free workshops to help residents apply for tax exemptions and reduce their property taxes with assessment grievances.
• Velastegui will enhance technology in the office to reduce costs, improve services and offer user-friendly online platforms for residents doing business with her office.