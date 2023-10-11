Ed Romaine, Dave Calone spar over crime, affordable housing in Suffolk County executive debate

Republican Ed Romaine and Democrat Dave Calone, the candidates for Suffolk County executive, sparred over issues such as public safety, affordable housing, the Brookhaven landfill and drinking water protection during a NewsdayTV debate that airs today.

Romaine, the Brookhaven Town supervisor since 2012, stressed his experience in office and attacked Calone as a partisan who lacked the experience to “bring people together to get things done.”

Calone, CEO of an investment firm and a former federal and state prosecutor, said he would bring a fresh perspective to the job and labeled Romaine as a career politician and a “creature of government for 40 years.”

Calone and Romaine are running to replace Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat who is term-limited after 12 years. The county executive, who serves a four-year term, earns a salary of $234,124.

The debate in Newsday's Studio 2 was moderated by Newsday associate editor and columnist Joye Brown.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Romaine and Calone fielded questions submitted by voters and Newsday political reporters for nearly 45 minutes.

Public safety as a top county issue

Both candidates stressed public safety as a top issue in the county, with each saying they were best positioned to bring down crime.

Calone, 50, of Setauket, said he would “fully fund” law enforcement, require school districts to submit school safety plans and address the root cause of crime by “investing in communities.”

Romaine, 76, of Center Moriches, noted he has been endorsed by all of Suffolk’s law enforcement unions. He said he would fill 51 vacant detective positions in the Suffolk County Police Department and take an “aggressive stance against the criminals.”

Asked how they would handle a potential influx of international migrants as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers have overwhelmed the New York City shelter system, both candidates said they would not let Suffolk County become a “sanctuary” county.

“We're a nation of immigrants, but you have to control immigration,” Romaine said.

“We're stretched thin, quite frankly, with regard to our social services systems and supporting those, including those who are experiencing homelessness, right here in Suffolk County,” Calone said.

Need for affordable housing

Both argued it was important to build more affordable housing in the county.

Calone said Suffolk should have a chief housing officer to work with towns and villages to identify sites with infrastructure such as roads and wastewater treatment that could support affordable housing developments.

“It could be redeveloping strip malls, it could be repurposing government properties,” Calone said.

Romaine noted a Brookhaven Town program that offers a 10% property tax reduction for volunteer firefighters and EMT's as one way to help residents. He also said the county should institute something akin to the federal Homestead Act of 1862 that offered settlers free land in exchange for living on and cultivating parcels for five years.

“We need to create opportunities here for people who can afford to live here,” Romaine said.

Clash over Brookhaven Town landfill

Calone took aim at Romaine’s handling of the Brookhaven Town landfill as supervisor, and accused him of siding with the waste management industry over constituents.

“That is not leadership,” Calone said. “You passed the buck for a decade.”

Calone said the county needs a comprehensive approach to waste handling that would include calling on product makers to reduce packaging and promoting composting.

Calone also noted recent allegations that the landfill may have accepted toxic ash.

Newsday, citing internal emails filed in a “whistleblower” lawsuit, reported recently that employees of Covanta Hempstead suspected that practices at its Westbury trash incinerator were risky, imprecise and contrary to what they represented to regulators at the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The company dumped the incinerator waste at the town landfill.

Calone noted Newsday reported that Romaine signed a letter ghostwritten by Covanta asking to be dismissed as a plaintiff from the suit.

After the debate, Romaine said Brookhaven, Garden City and Hempstead Town all were added to the lawsuit against their will and that the letter was not drafted by Covanta. Romaine said the town had no role in testing the ash and said he has been among those calling for an investigation into the company’s practices.

“I'm just checking to see if Dave’s pants are on fire because he just lied about a whole host of things,” Romaine said during the debate.

Romaine said he opposed a plan to raise the height of the landfill from 270 feet to 325 feet, and instead put it on a path to closure in 2024.

Romaine touted his environmental record and noted the town had preserved 1,000 acres of open space during his tenure. He stressed the importance of constructing sewers in densely populated parts of the county and discharging treated wastewater into the aquifer instead of pumping it into the ocean.

“We have to protect and make sure that we don't overdevelop this county … that we preserve as much of it as possible to make sure that the water stays pure,” he said.

Calone said he supports putting a ballot referendum before voters on a proposal to raise the county sales tax by .125% to fund a sweeping expansion of sewers and septic upgrades. The GOP-controlled county legislature blocked a move to put the plan on the ballot on Nov. 7. Calone said Romaine did not do enough to convince his Republican colleagues to support it.

“I am committed to getting that plan, which is already put together, on the ballot,” he said.

Romaine called it an "imperfect" plan and faulted Calone for criticizing legislators whose support he would need if he were to win office.

"If he ever gets elected, I don't know how he's gonna get anything done," Romaine said.