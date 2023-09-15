Rebecca Sanin to replace Sidney Joyner on Suffolk Legislature ballot

Rebecca Sanin will be the Democratic nominee in Suffolk County's 16th Legislative District race after the party's previous candidate, Sidney Joyner, was ruled ineligible because he doesn't live in the district.

The Suffolk Democratic Committee voted for Sanin on Thursday night after Joyner said he would not appeal the ruling and ended his campaign.

Sanin, 45, of Huntington Station is CEO of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, a network of nonprofit agencies She is a former assistant deputy county executive in the administration of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Sanin, who unsuccessfully ran for Huntington Town Supervisor in 2021, will face first-term Legis. Manuel Esteban (R-East Northport) in one of Suffolk’s most competitive November general election races.

“I'm very excited about receiving the nomination and look forward to working tirelessly for the next 53 days to connect to residents in our legislative district, many of whom I've been working with for decades, on issues that are important to the community,” Sanin said Friday.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She said advancing a referendum on a .125% sales increase to fund a countywide expansion of wastewater treatment and ensuring affordable living are priorities.

Esteban, 46, said he has "supported public safety, tax cuts and celebrated diversity in this county," he said. "I’m confident that the voters will recognize those accomplishments and show their approval at the polls in November."

Suffolk County Democratic Party Chairman Rich Schaffer said the organization’s executive committee, which is made up of town and other party leaders, unanimously voted to place Sanin on the ballot. The move was expected to be finalized by the Suffolk County Board of Elections Friday, he said.

A lawsuit filed last month by Alvin White, a Republican voter from Huntington Station, said Joyner isn't a resident of the newly redrawn district, which covers parts of West Hills, Huntington Station, South Huntington, Elwood and Brentwood.

The lawsuit cited the Suffolk County charter which says candidates for county legislature must have lived in the district for at least one year before an election, and be a resident of the area when the party nominates them to run.

The county charter does not affect incumbents who, after a redistricting, no longer live in the area they were elected to represent, according to the lawsuit.

Judge Thomas F. Whelan ruled against Joyner, saying it was “undisputed” that he does not live in the correct district and that his name could not be on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Joyner said when he began the campaign his home was within the district, but that changed when the county legislature approved new voting district maps in November. He said last week he was considering appealing the ruling on the grounds the law did not provide equal protection for incumbents and challengers.

Joyner said Wednesday that while he believes Whelan erred in his decision, he has decided not to pursue an appeal.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone that overwhelmingly supported my candidacy,” Joyner said. “I will honor that support by seeking elected office in the future.”