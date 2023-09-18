EpiPen law requires New York teachers to get information on how to use them

ALBANY — Public and private schools in New York will be required to provide written information to teachers on how to use injectors known as allergy pens in cases of severe allergies or asthma attacks.

The measure will require the instructions be provided to teachers in schools that are authorized to stock the allergy pens to deliver the medication epinephrine, which can be administered through clothing. Under a 2014 state law, all schools are allowed to stock the injectors, known by the brand name EpiPen, and to train teachers. The bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday elevates the effort by requiring all teachers to be trained. It is expected to greatly increase the number of people in schools who are trained in providing the medication in medical emergencies.

“Many students experience an allergic reaction for the first time while in school, and others with allergies can become too frightened or ill to administer the auto-injector themselves,” the bill’s co-sponsor, Assemb. Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan), said Monday. “A person is admitted to the emergency room for an allergic reaction every three minutes in the United States. Providing this information will help ensure the safety of students in the classroom and help teachers be prepared in the event of an emergency.”

She said advocates say an estimated two students in every classroom have food allergies.

The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Cordell Cleare (D-Manhattan), states 150 people die each year nationwide of reaction to food allergies.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says the prevalence of food allergies appears to be rising and has become a serious health issue. The federal agency says the risk of a potentially life-threatening attack due to allergies to common foods including milk, eggs or wheat is also stressful for individuals and their families. The agency notes it is particularly difficult for residents of lower income homes to avoid the allergens.

Rosenthal said symptoms such as hives, rashes, nausea and difficulty breathing are reversed when epinephrine is administered quickly.

Virginia-based advocacy group Food Allergy Research and Education says more than 215,000 students in New York State have potentially life-threatening food allergies.

“With today’s bill signing, we celebrate their determination to protect the millions of food allergic children who will ultimately benefit from this new law,” said Jason Linde, the organization’s senior vice president of advocacy.

The law is effective immediately, but officials will require time to develop rules to implement it.

The shock that can be triggered by food allergies — called anaphylaxis — may occur in people who hadn’t been diagnosed, the National Center for Biotechnology Information noted.

No serious effects are reported for the accidental or unnecessary use of an allergy injection, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.