Ex-Rep. Tim Bishop endorses Anna Throne-Holst for Congress

Democratic congressional candidate Anna Throne-Holst opened her campaign headquarters on Saturday in Medford, where she received the endorsement of former Rep. Tim Bishop before a crowd of about 50 supporters.

Bishop, a longtime friend of hers who lost the same First Congressional District seat last year to Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), said the former Southampton town supervisor has a record of winning in a heavily Republican town, working across party lines, and winning a town board majority.

Throne-Holst is vying with David Calone in the June primary for the nomination to face Zeldin in November.

“She’s a person who knows how to connect and how to win,” said Bishop, adding that Throne-Holst has repeatedly been re-elected as a result of “doing the job” while in office.

Bishop said if elected she will help end the gridlock that has created deep public frustration with government.

“She will not only work to cut through the divided government, but she will find the sweet spot in policy issues to get the job done,” he said. “She will get things done because she has the ability to form partnerships.”