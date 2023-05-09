Queens man charged in Jan. 6 riot joins race to replace Santos

ALBANY – A man who federal officials said stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 said Tuesday he will try to unseat Rep. George Santos in New York's 3rd Congressional District next year.

Philip Sean Grillo, 48, of Glen Oaks has notified the Federal Election Commission that he will challenge Santos in a Republican primary. Grillo said he is a Marine Corps veteran who lost his job as a pest management professional after he was charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Grillo said he supported Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) in his 2022 bid but that he no longer does. Grillo said his main motivation for entering the race is making sure former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) doesn’t reclaim the 3rd Congressional District seat he vacated last year in his unsuccessful run for governor.

Suozzi, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate to join a growing list of those challenging Santos, has not announced his intentions. A spokeswoman didn’t return a request for comment.

Grillo said he’s awaiting trial on the charges against him for his role in the Capitol riot.

“I didn’t do anything,” Grillo said.

He confirmed a federal court report that he was wearing his Knights of Columbus St. Anne’s Council No. 2429 Glen Oaks jacket that helped a tipster identify him to federal agents.

Several images from closed-circuit TV were included in the court report of a man identified as Grillo holding a megaphone in the Capitol and shouting, “Fight for Trump,” according to the court record dated Feb. 22, 2021.

Republican Kellen Curry, a military veteran and business executive, has also announced a primary challenge to Santos.

Democrats who have filed to run include former State Sen. Anna Kaplan, Nassau County Legis. Josh Lafazan (D-Woodbury) and St. John's University law professor William Murphy.

Also mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate is Robert Zimmerman of Great Neck, who lost to Santos in the November general election.