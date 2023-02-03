Rep. George Santos' Queens office spray-painted with graffiti, NYPD says

Graffiti was spray-painted on Rep. George Santos’ congressional office in Douglaston, Queens, according to the NYPD.

A message including what appeared to be an obscenity in a language other than English was scrawled on the front window of the office on Northern Boulevard and discovered Friday morning by an office staffer, an NYPD spokesman said.

No one has been caught, the spokesman said.

Santos spokeswoman Naysa Woomer sent a statement attributed to Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) that a formal report about the graffiti was filed with the NYPD’s nearby 111th Precinct.

“This act of cowardly behavior is beyond unacceptable and compromises the safety of my staff as well as my constituents,” the statement said. “My staff should never have to worry about entering the workplace, nor constituents who require federal assistance.”

Santos has come under criticism since December, when revelations emerged that he had concocted nearly his entire background, pedigree and life story.

By a 6-1 ratio, voters in Santos’ 3rd Congressional District — covering a chunk of Nassau County and a sliver of eastern Queens — want him to resign, according to a Newsday/Siena College opinion poll released earlier in the week.