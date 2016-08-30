Hillary Clinton capping series of fundraising events in Hamptons

Hillary Clinton is capping off a three-day fundraising blitz in the Hamptons on Tuesday with a celebrity-filled affair featuring singers Jimmy Buffett, Jon Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney.

The Democratic presidential candidate raised more than $13 million among six events held Sunday and Monday on Long Island’s East End, with the figure expected to rise after totals from Tuesday’s fundraising haul are finalized, according to CNN.

Buffett and Bon Jovi were listed as hosts of a “Dinner and Dancing with Hillary” reception at Buffett’s North Haven estate, which McCartney was also slated to attend Tuesday evening.

Eventgoers shelled out a minimum of $10,000 to attend the bash where Buffett and Bon Jovi were to perform. Guests also had the option to pay $100,000 for “premium seating” and the chance to attend a separate reception with Clinton.

Tuesday’s fundraising swing also included an afternoon reception at the Sagaponack home of composer and conductor Jonathan Sheffer, who has worked on the musical score of films including “Interview with the Vampire” and “Batman Returns.”

Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook, in a fundraising email sent to supporters Monday, said the campaign was “being so aggressive about our fundraising this week” because “there are still plenty of minds out there we can change” in the race against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“After Labor Day this election is going to be more unpredictable and more intense than it’s been so far,” Mook wrote. “This team has to be ready for literally anything.”

Former East Hampton Town Supervisor Judith Hope, a longtime Clinton supporter, said the former candidate’s aggressive fundraising schedule on the East End — which included up to three events per day — underscored the campaign’s resolve to defeat Trump.

Hope, who also served as chairwoman of the New York State Democratic Committee for seven years, said while Clinton has raised “a great deal of money” in the Hamptons, “she’ll need it” to wage a campaign against a high-profile and wealthy opponent.

“Unfortunately she has to raise the money to meet that challenge, and that’s what she’s doing,” Hope said. “She’s a very determined and very strong woman and not easily discouraged.”

Trump, who headlined two fundraisers in the Hamptons this summer, has lagged Clinton in overall fundraising. Federal campaign finance reports filed by the candidates last month showed Clinton collected $90 million in July compared with Trump’s $80 million.

On Long Island, Clinton raised $353,800 from supporters last month, compared with $209,452 collected by Trump, according to campaign finance reports.

Trump in a June interview with Bloomberg News said he does not “need nearly as much money as other people need, because I get so much publicity.”

Clinton campaign aides said the money generated from the past three days of events on Long Island will not only be directed to Clinton’s campaign but to other competitive down-ballot races across the country through the “Hillary Victory Fund” — a joint fundraising committee composed of Clinton’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and various state parties.