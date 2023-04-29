State budget votes next week on public safety, child care, minimum wage

ALBANY — The State Legislature is scheduled to pass a $229 billion state budget next week, a month late, that is packed with initiatives that will impact New Yorkers directly, such as tax credits for child care, public safety policy and measures aimed at making living in New York more affordable. “We had a lot of intense conversations,” Hochul said of the protracted budget negotiations. “But I believe New Yorkers will be proud of this budget.” The budget was due March 31 and will become the latest adopted budget in more than a decade. “While there are still some issues we need to discuss with our members,” said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), “this budget will put New York on a strong path forward.” The first public debates on the tentative budget agreement are expected to begin Monday. Under legislative rules, each of the nine massive budget bills will get up to an hour of explanation by Democratic leaders and up to five hours of debate. Votes on passage of the budget are expected to last through Tuesday, at least. Negotiations with the Legislature added about $2 billion to the 2023-24 spending proposal Hochul presented Feb. 1. She said total state spending will increase by less than 3% compared with the 2022-23 budget. Still, that would exceed the 2% target for spending growth in effect for more than a decade. Hochul's plan also would boost New York's anemic reserves to a record 15% of the budget as a hedge against an economic downturn some economists are forecasting. “The total dollar figure of $229 billion means we're landing pretty much right between what the governor put forward, $227 billion, and the Legislature's response, $230 billion,” said Patrick Orecki of the independent Citizens Budget Commission. But Assembly Republican leader Will Barclay of Pulaski complained last week: “Even by Albany standards, this has been as dysfunctional a budget process as we’ve seen in a long time.” Barclay continued: “If the Legislature is, in fact, voting on budget bills next week, they need to go through the required three-day aging process for full transparency … There’s no reason to use a message of necessity and keep the budget out of public view.” Barclay was referring to emergency measures called "messages of necessity" that governors and the Legislature can enact to suspend the constitutional requirement for three days’ public review of bills before vote. Such messages often have been used to move budget bills along. For millions of New Yorkers, the budget bills under consideration next week will have significant direct impact. Hochul appears to have succeeded in changing the 2019 state bail law. She wanted to give judges more discretion in setting bail for defendants who could pose a danger to communities. In votes next week, language in the law requiring judges to order the “least restrictive” means to assure defendants will return to court for trial is expected to change to allow judges to opt for the “degree of control necessary to assure the defendants return to court.” Under the tentative agreement, the budget also would increase funding by $40 million each for prosecutors and public defenders while also boosting payments to defense attorneys assigned by judges to represent defendants who can’t afford counsel. The budget would raise the income limit for state subsidies for child care so 113,000 more families could receive the break. More families also would qualify for the state’s Child Care Tax Credit, as the budget would make the tax break available for the care of children younger than four years old. It has been available only for care for children 5 years old and up. The proposal is part of an effort to enable more parents — particularly mothers — to enter the workforce. The 2023-24 budget also would provide $400 million to help hundreds of thousands of lower income families pay their utility bills and upgrade their appliances, insulation and heating systems. Public school aid would increase to $34.5 billion, compared with last year’s record $31 billion. Tuition at the State University of New York and City University of New York won’t increase. Instead, tuition from out-of-state students will rise — traditionally the first step toward raising in-state tuition down the road. The new state budget also would provide SUNY and CUNY with $2.4 billion for construction and renovation, and state matching funds for financial endowments at campuses. The minimum wage for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties will rise to $17 by 2026. The minimum wage is $15 an hour. The minimum wage for the rest of New York State would rise in phases to $15 an hour until 2026. That rate is $14.25 an hour. About 900,000 New Yorkers earn the minimum wage, but increases often trigger a boost in pay for many workers, particularly those in lower- and middle-wage salary rungs. The victory in this budget for progressives is a plan to tie future hikes in the minimum wage to increases in inflation beginning in 2027, which Hochul and the Legislature had proposed. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will receive $1.1 billion in the budget for maintenance and operation and $400 million to make the authority more efficient and save money. No services would be cut under the tentative budget pact Hochul announced last week. To encourage bus usage, the budget would create a two-year pilot program to offer free bus service on five different lines in each of New York City’s five boroughs. The MTA will choose those lines. The state spending plan would provide 500 million to build clean water infrastructure — a critical need on Long Island — and $400 million to preserve open space. The budget also requires electric heating systems for new buildings, but won’t make anyone give up their natural gas stove, as some critics of the climate change legislation had warned, Hochul said. Nassau and Suffolk County businesses won’t be subject to an increase in the MTA payroll tax, which has been limited to New York City employers to help fund the mass transit system. Millionaires also would be spared an income tax hike. The Legislature’s proposed tax increase for New Yorkers earning more than $5 million a year was eliminated in budget negotiations. The Legislature had sought to make the wealthy to pay more, but Hochul insisted there be no tax increases in order to make New York more affordable. The budget will earmark $100 million to increase access to abortion for students at public universities and protect access to contraception at pharmacies. Hochul said the measures were meant to combat national efforts to limit abortion. Opposition in the state Legislature prompted Hochul to drop her plan for building 800,000 units of affordable housing over the next decade. The proposal aimed to improve the long-standing problem of housing affordability, which is particularly acute on Long Island. Hochul had proposed what some other states have: A state board that could overrule local zoning decisions that block new housing projects. Such a board could ease the way for racial and ethnic minorities seeking to live in the suburbs, Hochul said. Democratic state legislators who were wary of voter backlash over loss of local control blocked that provision. Hochul said she would continue to pursue solutions to the housing problem.

ALBANY — The State Legislature is scheduled to pass a $229 billion state budget next week, a month late, that is packed with initiatives that will impact New Yorkers directly, such as tax credits for child care, public safety policy and measures aimed at making living in New York more affordable.

“We had a lot of intense conversations,” Hochul said of the protracted budget negotiations. “But I believe New Yorkers will be proud of this budget.”

The budget was due March 31 and will become the latest adopted budget in more than a decade.

“While there are still some issues we need to discuss with our members,” said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), “this budget will put New York on a strong path forward.”

WHAT TO KNOW The 2023-24 state budget expected to pass this week is packed with initiatives that will impact New Yorkers directly, such as tax credits for child care and measures to protect access to abortion.

expected to pass this week is packed with initiatives that will impact New Yorkers directly, such as tax credits for child care and measures to protect access to abortion. The first public debates on the tentative $229 billion plan are expected to begin Monday. Each of the nine massive budget bills will get up to five hours of debate.

on the tentative $229 billion plan are expected to begin Monday. Each of the nine massive budget bills will get up to five hours of debate. Negotiations with the State Legislature resulted in the addition of about $2 billion to the 2023-24 spending proposal that Gov. Kathy Hochul presented Feb. 1.

The first public debates on the tentative budget agreement are expected to begin Monday. Under legislative rules, each of the nine massive budget bills will get up to an hour of explanation by Democratic leaders and up to five hours of debate. Votes on passage of the budget are expected to last through Tuesday, at least.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Negotiations with the Legislature added about $2 billion to the 2023-24 spending proposal Hochul presented Feb. 1. She said total state spending will increase by less than 3% compared with the 2022-23 budget. Still, that would exceed the 2% target for spending growth in effect for more than a decade.

Hochul's plan also would boost New York's anemic reserves to a record 15% of the budget as a hedge against an economic downturn some economists are forecasting.

“The total dollar figure of $229 billion means we're landing pretty much right between what the governor put forward, $227 billion, and the Legislature's response, $230 billion,” said Patrick Orecki of the independent Citizens Budget Commission.

But Assembly Republican leader Will Barclay of Pulaski complained last week: “Even by Albany standards, this has been as dysfunctional a budget process as we’ve seen in a long time.”

Barclay continued: “If the Legislature is, in fact, voting on budget bills next week, they need to go through the required three-day aging process for full transparency … There’s no reason to use a message of necessity and keep the budget out of public view.”

Barclay was referring to emergency measures called "messages of necessity" that governors and the Legislature can enact to suspend the constitutional requirement for three days’ public review of bills before vote. Such messages often have been used to move budget bills along.

For millions of New Yorkers, the budget bills under consideration next week will have significant direct impact.

Public safety

Hochul appears to have succeeded in changing the 2019 state bail law.

She wanted to give judges more discretion in setting bail for defendants who could pose a danger to communities. In votes next week, language in the law requiring judges to order the “least restrictive” means to assure defendants will return to court for trial is expected to change to allow judges to opt for the “degree of control necessary to assure the defendants return to court.”

Under the tentative agreement, the budget also would increase funding by $40 million each for prosecutors and public defenders while also boosting payments to defense attorneys assigned by judges to represent defendants who can’t afford counsel.

Families

The budget would raise the income limit for state subsidies for child care so 113,000 more families could receive the break.

More families also would qualify for the state’s Child Care Tax Credit, as the budget would make the tax break available for the care of children younger than four years old. It has been available only for care for children 5 years old and up. The proposal is part of an effort to enable more parents — particularly mothers — to enter the workforce.

The 2023-24 budget also would provide $400 million to help hundreds of thousands of lower income families pay their utility bills and upgrade their appliances, insulation and heating systems.

Education

Public school aid would increase to $34.5 billion, compared with last year’s record $31 billion.

Tuition at the State University of New York and City University of New York won’t increase. Instead, tuition from out-of-state students will rise — traditionally the first step toward raising in-state tuition down the road. The new state budget also would provide SUNY and CUNY with $2.4 billion for construction and renovation, and state matching funds for financial endowments at campuses.

Minimum wage

The minimum wage for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties will rise to $17 by 2026. The minimum wage is $15 an hour. The minimum wage for the rest of New York State would rise in phases to $15 an hour until 2026. That rate is $14.25 an hour. About 900,000 New Yorkers earn the minimum wage, but increases often trigger a boost in pay for many workers, particularly those in lower- and middle-wage salary rungs.

The victory in this budget for progressives is a plan to tie future hikes in the minimum wage to increases in inflation beginning in 2027, which Hochul and the Legislature had proposed.

Mass transit

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will receive $1.1 billion in the budget for maintenance and operation and $400 million to make the authority more efficient and save money. No services would be cut under the tentative budget pact Hochul announced last week.

To encourage bus usage, the budget would create a two-year pilot program to offer free bus service on five different lines in each of New York City’s five boroughs. The MTA will choose those lines.

Environment/climate change

The state spending plan would provide 500 million to build clean water infrastructure — a critical need on Long Island — and $400 million to preserve open space.

The budget also requires electric heating systems for new buildings, but won’t make anyone give up their natural gas stove, as some critics of the climate change legislation had warned, Hochul said.

Taxes

Nassau and Suffolk County businesses won’t be subject to an increase in the MTA payroll tax, which has been limited to New York City employers to help fund the mass transit system.

Millionaires also would be spared an income tax hike. The Legislature’s proposed tax increase for New Yorkers earning more than $5 million a year was eliminated in budget negotiations. The Legislature had sought to make the wealthy to pay more, but Hochul insisted there be no tax increases in order to make New York more affordable.

Abortion

The budget will earmark $100 million to increase access to abortion for students at public universities and protect access to contraception at pharmacies. Hochul said the measures were meant to combat national efforts to limit abortion.

Housing

Opposition in the state Legislature prompted Hochul to drop her plan for building 800,000 units of affordable housing over the next decade. The proposal aimed to improve the long-standing problem of housing affordability, which is particularly acute on Long Island. Hochul had proposed what some other states have: A state board that could overrule local zoning decisions that block new housing projects. Such a board could ease the way for racial and ethnic minorities seeking to live in the suburbs, Hochul said. Democratic state legislators who were wary of voter backlash over loss of local control blocked that provision.

Hochul said she would continue to pursue solutions to the housing problem.