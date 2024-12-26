Hochul approves plan to bill polluters billions for climate costs

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday approved the Legislature’s bill to require the world's biggest oil and gas companies to pay $75 billion for repairs from superstorms and other remediation forced by climate change that has so far been paid by taxpayers.

Supporters consider the effort to make polluters accountable one of the state's most ambitious environmental efforts. But they also expect a fight in court from the big energy producers.

"New York has fired a shot that will be heard round the world: The companies most responsible for the climate crisis will be held accountable," said state Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan), a sponsor of the bill.

"Repairing from and preparing for extreme weather caused by climate change will cost more than half a trillion dollars statewide by 2050," Krueger said. "The Climate Change Superfund Act is a critical piece of affordability legislation that will deliver billions of dollars every year to ease the burden on regular New Yorkers."

The bill states that science can now effectively link the production of greenhouse gases from pollution with its sources. That would be the basis of assessing fees on corporations of $75 billion over 25 years to cover a substantial part of the climate change costs projected for the state. The biggest energy companies would pay about $3 billion a year to the state, according to state officials.

Hochul said the bill "will put the responsibility on polluting entities to pay for the damages they have knowingly caused, so that everyday New Yorkers are not left with the bill."

The measure is patterned after the state and federal Superfund laws that have for decades effectively forced companies to clean land and waterways they polluted. State officials have estimated that climate change will force costs of up to $100 billion to protect Long Island alone from storms and rising sea levels. Another $55 billion would be needed for climate change work in the rest of the state, under the estimate.

Assemb. Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-Bronx) called the bill he cosponsored "a groundbreaking victory for accountability, fairness and environmental justice."

"We refuse to let the entire burden of climate change fall on the backs of our taxpayers while Big Oil reaps record profits at the expense of our future," Dinowitz said.

Supporters of the approach cite some economic studies that show corporations won’t be allowed to pass along the cost to customers. Supporters say the fees would have to be treated as past activity and would have to be treated as a one-time, fixed cost. In addition, sponsors of the measure said energy companies can't retaliate against New York because of federal antitrust laws and because of competitive pressure in the energy markets.

There was no immediate comment from New Yorkers for Affordable Energy, a lobbying group opposed to the superfund measure and headed by former energy company executives with a goal of expanding use of fossil fuels. The group’s leader, Daniel Ortega, has said the measure is unconstitutional and unworkable in part because many of the fossil fuel producers are based in other countries.

Vermont is already facing court challenges to a similar law, which it adopted in May. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, has said he expects a costly fight from big energy companies that have produced fossil fuels from which emissions have contributed greatly to climate change.

Back in New York, environmental groups that have mounted grassroots lobbying campaigns for the aggressive bill praised the action, once thought to be impossible to pass into law.

"Until her approval, New York taxpayers were 100% on the financial hook for climate costs," said Blair Horner of the New York Public Interest Research Group. "Now Big Oil will pay for much of the damages that they helped cause. As a result, New Yorkers will have their future tax burden reduced by $3 billion annually."

Hochul and legislative leaders agreed to some changes in the bill passed in June. Hochul said the state Department of Environmental Conservation will have more time to develop the superfund program. The final version also provides for greater transparency in allocating funding for infrastructure and other projects to gird against superstorms like Sandy that slammed Long Island in 2012.

The measure passed mostly along party lines in the Democrat-controlled Senate — 43-17 — and in the Democrat-led Assembly, 92-49, in the closing hours of the 2024 legislative session in June.