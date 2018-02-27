IKEA donates 5,000 reusable shopping bags to Suffolk

Pitching in to help with Suffolk County’s new plastic bag law, IKEA donated 5,000 of its reusable bags for the county to give out to residents.

Suffolk County Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport) said he intends to supply the 18 county legislators with 150 bags each todistribute to constituents. Spencer said he plans to distribute others at gathering sites such as senior citizen centers.

Stores in Suffolk County began charging a nickel for each disposable plastic and paper bag at checkout on Jan. 1.

Spencer said that despite some resistance, the public response to a new county law aimed at reducing waste from disposable shopping bags generally has been positive.

“It’s amazing how quickly, how well it’s been accepted,” said Spencer.

IKEA’s bags are made of recyclable polypropylene.