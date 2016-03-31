John Kasich to hold town hall event in Huntington Monday

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich is scheduled to hold a town hall event Monday night in Huntington, making him the first presidential candidate to campaign on Long Island in advance of New York’s April 19 primaries.

The appearance by Kasich, the Ohio governor, will begin at 6 p.m. at The Paramount theater in Huntington, the venue said in a news release Thursday.

New York’s primaries are a focal point for the first time in years. Kasich trails the other GOP candidates, businessman Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, in most statewide polls, and is far behind both in the race for delegates. He began stumping in New York earlier this week, with several events in Queens.

Cruz, Trump and the Democratic presidential candidates — former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — have yet to announce any campaign events on Long Island.