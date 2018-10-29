Jay Schneiderman outspends John Kennedy in Suffolk comptroller race

Suffolk Comptroller John Kennedy has been outspent by more than $100,000 by his Democratic challenger Jay Schneiderman, the Southampton supervisor, but the GOP incumbent has three times more cash for the final push to Election Day.

Schneiderman has spent $232,457 so far compared with Kennedy’s $124,989, campaign finance records show.

However, Kennedy has $128,883 left for the final 11 days of the campaign to Schneiderman’s $42,188. Overall, Schneiderman has raised $274,645 to Kennedy’s $253,872.

Since the last campaign report three weeks ago, Schneiderman has narrowly outpaced Kennedy in fundraising — $26,988 to $22,000.

While Kennedy has marshaled his cash for the end, Schneiderman said Kennedy may be overconfident by holding back on spending.

“I’m spending what I have,” Schneiderman said.

“I’m anything but overconfident,” said Kennedy, “I’ve been extremely active in the last 48 months attending everything from Boy Scout honor courts to the Riverhead and Southampton Elks’ lobster bakes and my opponent was nowhere to be seen.”

Kennedy said he has a $30,000 mailing going out to 80,000 homes later this week and is weighing buys for more radio ads. “I’m doing the same thing I’ve done my whole career -- gone to the rank and file where the voters are,” he said.

Schneiderman’s filing showed his largest donation for the period was $10,000, from HFZ Capital Group LLC. The company is owned by Manhattan real estate developer and modern art collector Ziel Feldman, who owns a house in Bridgehampton.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Spa, where Schneiderman held a fundraiser earlier this month headlined by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, made an in-kind contribution of $4,288 by donating the facilities for the event. Gregory Barletta of East Hampton gave $4,000.

Kennedy's biggest donors in his latest report included the Huntington Business Council, Long Island Contractors’ Association and Posillico Environmental Inc., which each gave $1,100.

In the other contested countywide race, for Surrogate judge, Republican Tara Scully has raised $23,526 over the last three weeks, spent $32,366 and has $2,247 in cash on hand.

Democrat Theresa Whelan, supervising judge of Suffolk Family Court, raised $17,882, spent $17,500 and has $14,538 on hand.

Whelan’s biggest donors over the last three weeks were Burner Law Group of East Setauket, which gave $2,500, and Jonathan B. Manley PC of Islip, which contributed $1.500.

Scully’s biggest donations included $5,000 from Tully Willet Realty in Flushing, $2,500 from Lester and Tracy Petracca of Manhasset and $2,000 from Posillico Materials in Farmingdale.

Whelan, to date, has spent $34,810 on the race. The Suffolk Democratic Committee also has spent $154, 875 for Whelan, the bulk during the Democratic primary in which Whelan defeated Scully.

Scully has spent $103,680, her filings show. She loaned $15,000 to her campaign, which also received a $30,000 loan from her father, Peter Scully, a deputy Suffolk County executive. The campaign owes $13,000 to Red Elephant, a consultant firm that made calls to identify Scully supporters in the primary.