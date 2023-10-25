LI House members applaud Mike Johnson's election as speaker

WASHINGTON — All four of Long Island’s Republican congressmen voted for Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson for speaker Wednesday as the House GOP elected him after rejecting three others during more than three weeks of intraparty division.

Reps. Andrew Garbarino of Bayport, Anthony D’Esposito of Island Park, Nick LaLota of Amityville and George Santos, Nassau/Queens, joined the standing ovation for Johnson after Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), the Republican Caucus chair, introduced him.

In a roll-call vote Wednesday, Johnson won the votes of all 220 Republicans present in the House chamber. The 209 Democrats present voted against him.

Johnson, 51, is a fourth-term congressman who backs former President Donald Trump and has the support of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who first proposed Johnson for speaker after ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Johnson will face an early test as House speaker in negotiations with the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) over government funding that expires Nov. 17; $105 billion in supplemental funding for Israel and Ukraine; and 2024 appropriations.

“When I meet with him, I will convey that bipartisanship is the only way we can deliver results for the American people,” Schumer said Wednesday.

Garbarino, D’Esposito and LaLota said they had spoken with Johnson after he won the nomination for speaker in the House Republican conference Tuesday night.

“Mike Johnson understands New York priorities and I look forward to working with him as the next Speaker,” Garbarino said in a statement, which included a quote from Johnson: “I look forward to working with the Long Island members on the issues that matter most to them.”

D’Esposito said, “While Speaker Johnson and I won’t always agree on everything, I am confident the gentleman from Louisiana will work collaboratively with myself and my colleagues from Long Island to advance the legislative priorities of New Yorkers.”

LaLota posted a note on social media calling Johnson “a commonsense conservative who can united @HouseGOP and get us back to work for the American people.”

In a statement, Santos said, “Speaker Johnson embodies GOP values. His fervor and dedication are unmatched, making him an incredibly promising addition to our ranks.”

Last week, Garbarino, D’Esposito and LaLota listed their priorities: “SALT cap relief, 9/11 healthcare funding, flood insurance legislation, and assurances that we curb runaway federal spending in a responsible manner that averts any potential government shutdown.”

Johnson, an evangelical Christian, opposes abortion, LGBTQ rights and marriage and more funding for Ukraine.

Democrats criticized Johnson Wednesday for his vote against certifying President Joe Biden’s election in 2020, and his leading role in a legal brief supporting a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn that election.