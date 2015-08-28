Rice to address new students at Adelphi on Sunday

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) will welcome incoming students and their parents in a keynote address at the matriculation ceremony at Adelphi University on Sunday, according to a news release issued by her office.

Rice will talk about self-determination, learning to think critically and making your own choices in a world where someone's always trying to sell you something, her spokesman Coleman Lamb said.

Rice, a 1987 graduate of Catholic University who earned her law degree from Touro Law Center in 1991, was the long-serving district attorney for Nassau County before winning the election last year to succeed the retired Rep. Carolyn McCarthy.

A exhibit on McCarthy's life and career in on display at the Swirbul Library at Adelphi, where McCarthy donated her papers from her nine terms in office.

Rice is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. in the hour-long ceremony Sunday.