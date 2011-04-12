Koch to target pols over redistricting

ALBANY -- All nine Long Island state senators will be targeted by automated phone calls from good-government groups, calling them "enemies of reform" for opposing a plan to reform redistricting.

Former New York City Mayor Ed Koch and advocates released a list of 42 "miscreants" whom he says reneged on pledges made during last year's elections to turn redistricting -- the process of redrawing legislative and congressional districts based on the newest U.S. Census figures -- over to an independent panel. The new districts must be finalized before the 2012 elections.

The list is all Republican save one, Assemb. William Scarborough (D-Queens), and includes all nine Island senators and six Assembly members. A Republican spokesman said Koch's criticism was off-base.

Koch said the "robo" calls would begin this week. They feature Koch telling residents that their representative "has refused to honor his pledge" and offers to connect the recipient to the lawmakers' office phone line.

About 3,000 calls will be made to homes in each senator's district; about 1,000 for each targeted Assembly member.

Koch singled out Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) for what he said was first spearheading the GOP's support of the pledge during the election, then its opposition once it won control of the Senate.

"I always thought Dean Skelos was a decent guy," Koch said. "I was shocked when he did what he did."

Skelos has said the redistricting plan unveiled in February by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and backed by Koch would create a panel that is controlled by Democratic appointees -- which Koch disputes. Skelos and Republicans support amending the state constitution to create an independent panel.

"The Senate Republicans have already passed legislation to reform the redistricting process and fulfilled the . . . pledge," Skelos spokesman Scott Reif said in an email. "While the former New York City mayor is entitled to his opinion, we're confident that Senator Skelos' constituents know that he is fighting every day to make a difference on the issues they're focused on -- including capping property taxes, getting spending under control and empowering the private sector to create new jobs."

Koch and others point out that such a process would take more than two years to complete and, therefore, would have no impact until the 2020 Census.