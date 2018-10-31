Nassau County to open assessment satellite offices to handle questions

Nassau is opening four satellite offices around the county on Thursday to field questions from the more than 386,000 county homeowners who have received notices in the past few weeks of new market values on their homes due to a countywide reassessment.

By law, property owners must receive notice of any changes to their home values and assessment by Nov. 1, or 60 days before the county issues the tentative assessment roll containing the new values.

Residents can make appointments at the four satellite offices or the county’s main office in Mineola, online at www.AskTheCountyAssessor.com or by calling 516-571-4374.

The period for making the appointments has been extended. A cover letter with the recent assessment disclosure notices said appointments only could be made through Dec. 15. Now, the department will accept appointments through Dec. 22.

County Executive Laura Curran said in a video posted to her Facebook page that Nassau also expects to begin sending notices about the estimated property tax impact of the assessment changes by Nov. 15 — as directed by the county legislature.

The Republican-led legislature demanded the tax impact statements after learning the disclosure notices included only the minimal information required by law: The new market value, the new assessment and the level of assessment, which is the fraction of market value used to help calculate property taxes.

County spokesman Michael Martino said Curran always planned on a more detailed second mailing, estimated to cost $250,000, about the estimated tax impact.

Martino at first said those impact statements would go out Dec. 15. He then corrected himself to say Dec. 1. Moog said last week he hoped to begin sending the impact notices by Nov. 21. Martino said Wednesday that the goal was to begin sending the notices Nov. 15, with all property owners receiving the mailing by Dec. 1.

Moog said the notices will include the 2017-2018 property tax bill, the estimated property taxes for each house with the new assessed value, assuming tax rates and levies remained the same; and the estimated property taxes that would be due under a proposed five-year transition period. He said current tax exemptions also would be included.

Curran has said she will ask the state Legislature to approve a five-year phase-in of the new values to prevent any sudden spike in property taxes.

In her video message, Curran said the legislation, which has yet to be submitted in Albany, would allow a five-year transition “for any change” in values. Martino acknowledged that would include any increase or decrease in assessed values.

A new computer program that will show the comparable houses used to calculate the new values for each property will be available on the county website by Nov. 15, Martino said.

The four satellite office locations are: Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn; the Eisenhower Park administration building in Westbury; the public safety center at 1194 Prospect Ave. in Westbury; and the Nickerson Beach administration building in Lido Beach.