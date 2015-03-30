LI assemblyman plays outsized role in NY ethics measure

A freshman Assembly member from Long Island who played an outsized role in negotiating the ethics package agreed to in the state budget calls the measure an important step.

Assemb. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), a former federal prosecutor, said, “This package of reforms is an important step forward for clean, transparent government at a critical moment when New Yorkers are demanding a higher standard from their elected officials.”

The measure proposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sought to disclose more about how lawmakers earn their outside income including, tightening controls on $172-a-day per diem payments for expenses, and to begin the process to create a constitutional amendment to strip pensions form officials convicted of corruption.

“Further reform is still needed, and I will continue to push for even stricter ethics standards so that the public's faith in its government can grow stronger,” Kaminsky said.

Kaminisky's expertise in talks was noted by Cuomo and by Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre).