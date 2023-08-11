DiNapoli: State parks should remove obstacles for disabled visitors

ALBANY — State parks need to remove obstacles for disabled visitors in restrooms and at campsites, pavilions, beaches and boat launches, according to a state audit released Friday.

The audit from Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli inspected parks statewide including four on Long Island: Bethpage, Caleb Smith, Hempstead Lake and Jones Beach. Of 191 amenities reviewed at the Long Island parks, auditors identified 121 “potential improvement areas," the audit said.

That gives parks on Long Island the sixth worst grade among 11 regions statewide. No breakdown of areas in need of improvement in each park was immediately released.

Public facilities must provide access to disabled people under state law and the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

“While the parks examined generally met the ADA’s minimum standards, auditors found they could be significantly improved to make them far more accessible,” the report stated.

Statewide, in 40 parks reviewed from 2018 through most of 2022, auditors said 62% of the 1,446 amenities could be improved to enhance accessibility. The most common concerns at parks were:

DiNapoli said the state “strives to promote inclusivity and broad access” and that the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation “must do a better job incorporating this goal into its processes for maintaining and operating its sites, and improve its communications with, and responsiveness to, the public."

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said it continues to work to improve access at the facilities, many of which were opened before state and federal laws required greater access for disabled people.

The office's recent work includes access to pathways and and accessible kayak launch, fishing pier and observation tower at Hempstead Lake State Park. The work also includes installing mats at entrances to Jones Beach State Park to allow easier movement over sand.

“This Office of the State Comptroller audit will help OPRHP respond to and identify ways to improve the accessibility of our many wonderful parks and historic sites,” said Dan Keefe, spokesman for the state parks office.