Majority of New Yorkers back Cuomo's Ebola actions

Most New Yorkers approve of the way the governor has handled the Ebola issue and an overwhelming majority support a mandatory 21-day quarantine for anyone who has come in contact with an Ebola patient, according to a poll published Friday.

In a survey of 1,042 people by NBC 4 New York/Wall Street Journal/Marist Poll, 63 percent said they approved of the way Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has dealt with the Ebola issue.

A whopping 82 percent polled said they also favored a mandatory quarantine like New York's -- a tougher requirement than federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which call for 21 days of daily monitoring and limited public engagement for those who have no symptoms of the disease. People are not infectious until they develop symptoms.

Meanwhile, Dr. Craig Spencer, 33, an emergency physician who had returned recently from Guinea where he had taken care of Ebola patients, remained in isolation at Bellevue Hospital Center on Friday in serious but stable condition, according to New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation. He was brought to the hospital last Thursday when he developed a fever.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said on Thursday that the city was actively monitoring 117 people. Most are travelers from the three Ebola-affected countries -- Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia -- but also include anyone who has had direct contact with Spencer, including Bellevue staff. All remain symptom free.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Speaking on WNYC's "Brian Lehrer Show" Friday, Cuomo referred to the poll, saying that the quarantine had made people feel safe and had calmed fears.

"It made sense to them, they agree with it, the 80 percent, and that's what brought the calm so I'm proud of it," Cuomo said.

In fact, more than half of those polled would go further than the governor, favoring a travel ban to the United States from the West African countries in the midst of the Ebola outbreak.

The poll, conducted Oct. 26-28, found that 64 percent of whites and 56 percent of Latinos supported the travel ban while 53 percent of African-Americans opposed it.