Majority of NY's House delegation will oppose Iran deal

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans), who represents a slice of Nassau County, is among the nine New York members in the House who have not declared a position on the Iran nuclear deal.

As of Friday, 14 New York representatives said they would oppose the deal, and only four say they support it. That means a majority of the New York delegation will be in the "no" column when Congress votes on the deal next month.

Opponents include eight of the nine New York Republicans in the House (GOP Rep. Richard Hanna of Barneveld is undecided) and six of the 10 declared New York Democrats in the House. Long Island's other four representatives -- Democrats and Republicans -- oppose the deal.

Sen. Chuck Schumer is a no vote, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is a yes vote.

