Eric Adams and three other "sanctuary city" mayors are set to testify Wednesday at a Republican-led Congressional hearing aimed at scrutinizing how the jurisdictions have refused to cooperate with federal immigration enforcers. Adams traveled to Washington on Tuesday and is expected to appear with the other mayors, all Democrats — Michelle Wu of Boston, Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Mike Johnston of Denver — for the hearing, headed by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who in January launched an investigation into how sanctuary jurisdictions affect federal immigration enforcement and public safety. The mayors are likely to face hostile questions at the hearing — scheduled to start at 10 a.m. before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee — and Republicans like Comer, who wants jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement to lose all federal funding. "The pro-illegal alien mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City have implemented reckless, illegal policies that shield criminal aliens from federal immigration enforcement and endanger public safety," Comer said in a press release. "Criminal alien predators should not be free to roam our communities. State and local governments that refuse to comply with federal immigration enforcement efforts should not receive a penny of federal funding." A fast-cut video released by Comer on X said the mayors would be "Held Accountable" at the hearing. "GAME ON," the video says, citing a rallying cry from President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, against sanctuary cities. Past efforts by Trump to tie federal funding to immigration cooperation have failed — successfully challenged in court — but Trump, who has vowed the biggest deportation operation in American history, is trying again. Sanctuary-city policies are intended to limit — and in some cases withhold — information that is shared with federal authorities about immigrants in the local jurisdiction. The aim is to shield what advocates consider to be unjust or unjustified measures, particularly against longtime residents who might otherwise be reluctant to cooperate with the police, report crime, pick up children from schools or otherwise partake in day-to-day life. New York City’s sanctuary policies date back to the 1980s, when then-Mayor Ed Koch barred local authorities from sharing immigration information with the federal government unless it was related to a criminal matter. The Dinkins, Giuliani and Bloomberg administrations maintained or strengthened those policies. But sanctuary policies were ramped up most aggressively during the Bill de Blasio mayoralty, when he signed laws prohibiting nearly all cooperation with federal immigration enforcers. A decade ago, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was booted from Rikers Island, the city’s jail complex. Starting in spring 2022, the first of what would become an influx of more than 230,000 foreign migrants began coming to the city in the current wave, an influx escalated by red state politicians who, in protest of the Biden administration's U.S.-Mexico border policies, bused migrants to sanctuary-city jurisdictions like New York. Despite the influx, Newsday reported last year, the Adams administration in 2024 rejected 99% of federal immigration enforcers’ inquiries about immigrants who had been jailed, arrested or were otherwise under scrutiny by the city. While the city used to help deport thousands, the total as of late last year was 11. Adams wants to loosen the city laws prohibiting cooperation, and after meeting with Homan, promised that he’d issue a forthcoming executive order to return ICE to Rikers. Crime is down in the city, and immigrants — both who are legally and illegally in the United States — commit crimes at a lower rate than do natural-born citizens, according to a study funded by U.S. Department of Justice, which like other studies has been removed from the government's website under Trump. Comer's video depicts high-profile crimes, such as the immolation in December aboard a subway in Brooklyn of a homeless woman, a crime allegedly perpetrated by a Guatemalan who was previously deported but nevertheless reentered the country illegally. On immigration, Adams has positioned himself to the political right of the other mayors appearing at the hearing. Among the four mayors, only Adams supports broad deportation of those accused of crime. Chicago’s Mayor Johnson, asked what he hoped to convey to Congress, told reporters: "I just want to make sure that people understand that [this is] a city that has been established by immigrants and migrants who were formerly enslaved." Boston’s Wu promised "to stand up for Boston and also stand up for the truth, the facts of what we are," according to the local NBC affiliate. Denver’s Johnston is reportedly "optimistic" and is looking forward to telling his city’s "story" of how it "met a sudden immigrant crisis in a way that was faithful to all the best traditions of Denver," according to the Denver Gazette. Adams, who supports sanctuary cities except for those accused of crimes, has taken a more tempered approach. He said he gives "hats off" to Trump's deportation leaders. "I just think it's unfair for cities to inherit national problems. And when you do do that, you have to step up. And I think that's what we did in the city. And I'm going to share that. I'm going to share my observations. Now, hopefully, we could walk away with some of the good things that we have done and some of the successes that we have done," he said Monday at his weekly City Hall news conference. Adams has been accused of being beholden to the Trump administration, which has asked a federal judge to drop the criminal case against Adams, in part, so that Adams can help execute Trump’s deportation. But the administration’s motion asks that the charges be dismissed without prejudice, legal lingo meaning that the case can be refiled. Critics — including the prosecutors who quit rather than be involved with dropping the case — say that this arrangement amounts to a corrupt bargain that makes Adams indebted to Trump and his policies. Adams says he isn't beholden to Trump.

