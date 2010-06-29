McCarthy bill would ban corporal punishment in schools

Recalling her Catholic school days of being rapped on the knuckles for a grammar mistake, Rep. Carolyn McCarthy Tuesday announced her intention to ban corporal punishment nationwide at schools that receive federal funding.

"Corporal punishment has no place in our public schools today," McCarthy (D-Mineola) said. "We're only teaching the students that aggression or getting hit solves the problem and they basically take that lesson and become more aggressive."

McCarthy said she hopes to insert anti-corporal punishment language into the federal education bill Congress will take up later this year.

New York banned corporal punishment in public schools in 1985. The practice remains legal in 20 states, virtually all of them in the South and Southwest. According to U.S. Department of Education data, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas accounted for 64 percent of all students hit by school officials during the 2006-07 school year, the most recent year for which data is available.

"Like anybody who went to Catholic schools in those days, I certainly had my knuckles rapped on," McCarthy said. "I had learning disabilities, but we didn't know it at the time. That's another reason I feel so strong against this."

McCarthy does not yet have a Senate sponsor for the legislation.