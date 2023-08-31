Gov. Kathy Hochul, Biden officials meet at White House on migrants

WASHINGTON — Gov. Kathy Hochul met with Biden administration officials at the White House on Wednesday where federal officials pledged to do more to identify migrants who are eligible to apply for temporary work permits, according to a summary of the meeting provided by the White House.

In a statement, the White House said it will work with New York City “on a month of action” in September. The month will focus on raising awareness among the thousands of migrants sheltered in the city who may be eligible for temporary work permits, under special immigration parole programs for migrants arriving from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

“Administration officials committed to launching a first-of-its-kind national campaign — for individuals who are work-eligible but have not yet applied for work authorization — with information on how to apply for employment authorization,” the White House said in a statement.

Eligible migrants will receive “direct communication” via text messages and emails, according to the statement.

Hochul’s latest meeting with White House officials comes after a Monday meeting between Department of Homeland Security officials and state and city leaders to address the growing number of migrants and asylum-seekers that have been arriving in the city.

Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have been pressing the federal government for months to help expedite the temporary work permit timeline for asylum-seekers, but Biden administration officials have repeatedly said changing the time frame requires an act of Congress to amend federal law. The law states asylum applicants must wait 180 days before they can apply for temporary work status.

Wednesday's two-hour, closed-door meeting did not include President Joe Biden. Hochul said in a statement that the actions announced by the administration were “a critical first step, but make no mistake: it is not enough to fully address this crisis or provide the level of support that New Yorkers need and deserve.”

The governor said in the coming days she will “continue working to secure expedited work authorization for even more individuals, expanded financial support for New York, and long-overdue immigration reforms.”

The White House said the Biden administration has requested an additional $600 million from Congress to aid states like New York experiencing an influx in migrants.

A White House official said other federal agencies were also mobilizing to support New York, including a pledge from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide additional COVID-19 vaccines and other immunizations “should they be needed.”

More than 104,400 asylum-seekers have been processed by the city since 2022, with more than 59,400 currently under the city’s care in a network of 206 sites, according to figures provided by Adams’ office.