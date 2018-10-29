GOP candidate Molinaro assists fallen man in Poughkeepsie, directs traffic

POUGHKEEPSIE — Sometimes the unexpected can happen in a political campaign.

When it did Monday, gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro said he didn’t think twice about jumping into action.

A man was laid out flat on a downtown sidewalk next door to the Republican candidate’s campaign headquarters. Molinaro was strolling back from an informal bit of campaigning at a corner diner, staff and news photographer in tow.

Molinaro broke from the group to reach the man.

“He was semiconscious. He was gagging,” Molinaro said after calling 911, sticking by the man until paramedics arrived, and jumping out to direct traffic for about 15 minutes on Main Street while the man was loaded into an ambulance. The patient appeared to be in his 50s, Molinaro said.

The candidate, who was wearing a suit and tie and wearing his Underdog (the cartoon character) lapel pin, kept the lunchtime flow of cars going smoothly.

“Fifteen years’ experience” in a local volunteer fire company, he said, as he routed cars around the ambulance, a police sport utility vehicle and the fallen man.

Molinaro is running against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat trying for a third term in office.