Nassau County district attorney: Kathleen Rice

KATHLEEN M. RICE

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND:Rice, 44, of Locust Valley, is also on the Working Families and Independence lines. Rice began in 1992 as a prosecutor in the Brooklyn district attorney's office. In 1999 she became an assistant U.S. attorney in the Department of Justice's Philadelphia office. She was elected Nassau's first female district attorney in 2005. She has a bachelor's degree from Catholic University and a law degree from Touro Law School.

ISSUES:In her first term, Rice said, she took a tough stand against drunken driving, pushing for tougher drunken driving laws in Albany, making fewer plea deals, and convicting two drunken drivers who killed people of murder, which is rare. She said she also has convicted more defendants of the most serious crime they were charged with than did her predecessor, launched a controversial initiative to clean up Hempstead's crime-ridden Terrace Avenue-Bedell Street area, and backed educational programs in the community.