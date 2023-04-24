Nassau considers lower tax map verification fee after appeals court strikes it down

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has proposed reducing the fee to verify a property's section, block and lot after a state appellate court affirmed the charge is illegal.

Blakeman filed an emergency order that asks the County Legislature on Monday to lower the fee from $355 to $270, a spokesman said.

In March 2020, Nassau State Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Brown struck down the fee, writing it was an "unlawful and unconstitutional tax.”

Last week, a four-justice panel of the state's Supreme Court's Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department unanimously affirmed the lower court's ruling, writing:

"The fees imposed ... were excessive and improper, as they were exacted for general revenue purposes and not tied to the county’s obligation to maintain its property registry."

The county "failed to raise a triable issue of fact" in its appeal, the justices wrote.

Nassau has been collecting the fee since the initial ruling three years ago. It serves as a significant, recurring source of revenue for the county's nearly $4 billion annual budget.

The county budgeted $45 million in tax map verification fees for 2023.

The latest court ruling does not address whether Nassau must refund the money.

Blakeman, in a statement Monday, said the case was "resolved," and defended the decision to cut the fee by $85.

“For years, members of the legislature have called for a reduction of the tax map verification fee which was the subject of litigation in the Supreme Court" Blakeman said. "That litigation has been resolved and as a result I am recommending that the tax map fee be reduced from $355 to $270 which is roughly equivalent to other filing fees including Supreme Court filing fees. The loss of revenue to the county will be made up by a combination of cost reductions and new revenue through economic development.”

Jason Giaimo, an attorney with the Manhattan law firm McLaughlin Stern LLP, who filed a lawsuit over the fee in 2017, said Nassau cannot unilaterally reduce it to comply with the ruling.

"They would have to conduct some sort of survey or study or analysis as to the cost of the fee they're going to charge, as compared with the service to the residents of the county," Giaimo said.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit, Jeffrey Falk of Jericho, challenged the fees after purchasing a home in 2016.

Falk alleged the fees were "excessive and not reasonably necessary to accomplish the [county's responsibility to maintain the county’s property registry," according to court documents.

In a short memo to the legislature on Friday, the Blakeman administration wrote of the $355 charge: "That fee has been determined to be excessive and in need of a reduction."

The county has not said whether it plans to appeal the ruling further.

The fee was enacted during the administration of former County Executive Edward Mangano, and rose substantially as his administration struggled with persistent operating losses.

It began as a $50 fee imposed by the legislature in 2012.

The fee later rose to $75, then to $225 in Mangano's 2016 budget. The legislature raised it to $355 in the 2017 budget.

Nassau collected $57 million from the fee in 2021 as the real estate market spiked. It collected $38.4 million last year.

In a review of the county's budget last year, the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the state board that controls the county's finances, wrote: "There is a substantial risk to collecting this budgeted revenue."



