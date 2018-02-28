Nassau County Democrats appoint new vice chairs

Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs has appointed two new vice chairs of his party — creating more of a gender balance among top party officials.

Jacobs announced Tuesday that he had appointed Lauren Corcoran-Doolin, former spokeswoman for Democrats on the Nassau County Legislature, and Resi Cooper, who directed New York operations for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016, to the posts.

Their appointments bring the number of vice chairpersons of the party to seven — three of them women.

Jacobs said while he has been chairman, Nassau Democrats have “nominated more women and elected more women than has ever been done in history.” He listed new County Executive Laura Curran, Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, Hempstead Town clerk Sylvia Cabana, as well as judges at all levels.

“I think our record is really strong.”

He said he didn’t appoint Cooper and Corcoran-Doolin so much for balance, but because of the political skills they bring to the party. Corcoran-Doolin, who has been the Hempstead Town Democratic chairwoman, also has strong community and union ties.

Cooper, a political strategist and business consultant, is “a very talented organizer, well-connected statewide and nationally. She’s very sharp.”

Jacobs said he also wanted people “at the table who would broaden our outlook and reach out and find candidates that we might not have seen as obvious.”