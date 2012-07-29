Nassau Dems: GOP broke decades-long truce

Nassau Democrats say county Republicans broke a decades-long truce by filing last-minute objections to nominating petitions for Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove).

County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said the parties had an understanding they wouldn't challenge each other's petitions. "This is par for the course for [Nassau Republican Chairman] Joe Mondello's leadership," Jacobs said. "You can't trust him and he breaks agreements."

Mondello stated: "Jay Jacobs must be spending too much time out in the sun . . . No such agreement exists or has ever existed." Jacobs replied: "Ask the Republicans how many challenges have there been to Nassau County Democratic petitions by Nassau Republicans since I became chairman in September 2001. There have been none." Mondello stood by his statement. -- Celeste Hadrick