Polls open Tuesday for Nassau, Suffolk general election

Polls will open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday in elections for Suffolk County executive, Nassau and Suffolk County legislatures and several other town and city races across Long Island.

To vote in-person on Election Day, you must be a registered voter and go to your designated polling site to cast a ballot. The locations of these sites are listed on the county boards of election websites.

All absentee ballots must be either postmarked or delivered in-person to the county boards of election by Tuesday to be counted. When the polls close on Tuesday night, officials will tabulate the votes cast that day in addition to those cast during the early voting period that ended Sunday. In races with close results, absentee ballots will be counted and final tallies might not be known for another week.

Voters seeking to confirm their polling site locations can do so through the state Board of Elections https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ or by calling the county boards of election for more information. Suffolk voters should call 631-854-4500. Nassau voters should call 516-571-241.