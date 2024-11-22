Long IslandPolitics

Correction: Election 2024-North Carolina-Governor story

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — In a story published Sep. 19, 2024, about a CNN report on North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, The Associated Press erroneously reported which of his social media accounts CNN cited in a comparison to language in messages from a pornographic website message board. CNN cited his public Facebook account, not his Twitter account.

