Correction: Election 2024-North Carolina-Governor story
RALEIGH, N.C. — In a story published Oct. 15, 2024, about a CNN report on North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, The Associated Press erroneously reported which of his social media accounts CNN cited in a comparison to language in messages from a pornographic website message board. CNN cited his public Facebook account, not his Twitter account.
