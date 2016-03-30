NY tax break in the works for couples earning $300G or less

New York lawmakers are looking to lower taxes on households earning $300,000 or less annually, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday amid state budget negotiations.

The governor said he and legislative leaders have agreed to a “framework” of a tax cut that likely will be included in a roughly $155 billion state budget. The tax plan, as floated, would create several new tax brackets at the lower- and middle-end of the pay scale. Those couples earning the maximum eligible for the break, $300,000, could see their tax rate lowered from 6.57 percent to 6 percent.

That would closely follow a tax-cut proposal initially advanced by Senate Republicans earlier this year.

The Democrat-led Assembly too had advocated a middle-class tax cut — but coupled it with a proposed hike for those earning $1 million or more annually. That part of the proposal seems to have gone by the wayside.

Lawmakers are trying to adopt a budget by midnight Thursday, the beginning of New York’s fiscal year.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A proposed minimum wage hike and a Medicaid cost shift to New York City remain among the major roadblocks.

Lawmakers are weighing whether to back a compromise that would hike the minimum wage — currently $9 per hour — to $15 per hour in New York City in 2018 and on Long Island in 2021, while raising the wage upstate to $12.50 and indexing it so it eventually reaches $15 per hour.