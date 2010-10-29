Paladino on state layoffs: 'There will be more with me'

ALBANY - Carl Paladino, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, said Friday that Gov. David A. Paterson's plan to fire nearly 900 state employees was a good first step but warned many more would be let go if he is elected.

Paterson "is doing what he can do right now," Paladino said. "There will be more with me."

Paladino's comments, made after a rally outside the Capitol, came a day after Paterson, a Democrat, outlined plans to lay off 898 workers by Dec. 31, when he leaves office. The move is aimed at closing a $250-million deficit in this year's $136-billion budget.

Paladino said, "It took [Paterson] a long time to figure it out ... Got to downsize this government, got to bring it down in size."

About 40 people braved a chilly drizzle to support Paladino, some shouting words of support after nearly every line of his speech. They cheered when he gestured to the Capitol and said, "We're going to hose this building down after we take out the trash" - a reference to recent corruption scandals.

Paladino plans to hold similar rallies Friday in upstate Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls.

Asked if he had any regrets about his controversial statements which have undermined the campaign, Paladino said, "I have none."

He also said he wasn't worried about getting his supporters to the polls on Tuesday even though Democrat Andrew Cuomo has a formidable get-out-the-vote operation with unions. "We're going to beam them there," Paladino said, referring to the television show "Star Trek."