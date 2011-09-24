Parties vie to control Nassau legislature

Nassau County may not have a county executive race this year, but Republicans and Democrats are at war for control of the 19-member legislature.

The battle lines are drawn in six districts -- four where Democrats hope to make inroads and two, including an open seat, where Republicans hope to add to their 11-8 majority.

The legislative contests are the marquee attraction for Nassau's fall electoral season, but 61 county, town and judicial posts also will be decided by voters on Nov. 8.

"The economy is knocking the stuffing out of people . . . and the Republicans are the party saying we will not raise taxes and I think that gives us a leg up. We're putting our money where our mouth is," Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Mondello said.

County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, also the state party leader, called the argument "patently false." He cited the unsuccessful push this summer by GOP County Executive Edward Mangano for $400 million in public borrowing for a new Nassau Coliseum.

"Republicans were more interested in bailing out billionaires than protecting taxpayers," Jacobs said in a reference to Charles Wang, owner of the New York Islanders, who play at the Coliseum.

Republicans have set their sights on two districts that they hope to wrest from the Democrats.

Christian Browne, who is running for the third time, is challenging 12-year incumbent Legis. Joseph Scannell (D-Baldwin) in the 5th District. In 2009, Browne lost by about 400 votes.

In the 18th District, Legis. Diane Yatauro (D-Glen Cove) is not seeking re-election. Republican Robert A. Germino Jr., an Iraq War veteran, is facing Glen Cove city councilwoman Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, whose father was once the city's Republican mayor.

Democrats are targeting four GOP-held districts.

In the 3rd District, where Democrats hold a nearly 2-1 voter enrollment advantage, attorney Cary Solages, who lost two years ago for county clerk, is challenging Legis. John J. Ciotti (R-North Valley Stream).

In the 4th District, Darlene Tangney, a Long Beach school board member and anti-drunken-driving activist, is challenging Legis. Denise Ford (R-Long Beach).

Freshman Legis. Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence) is being challenged in the 7th District by former District Court Judge Adam Moser. Eva Pearson, a child therapist and a U.S. Air Force veteran from the 1991 Gulf War, is challenging another GOP freshman legislator, Joseph Belesi (R-Farmingdale), in the 14th District.