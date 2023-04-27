Former Rep. Peter King recovering from surgery for malignant tumor

Former Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) is recovering from surgery that removed a cancerous tumor from his stomach wall.

King, 79, said Thursday he was is in “virtually no pain” after undergoing surgery on Monday at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

King, who served in the U.S. House for 14 terms before deciding not to seek reelection in 2019, said doctors were confident he would not need radiation or chemotherapy.

In late March during a previously scheduled endoscopy physicians identified a protrusion coming from his stomach, King said. He underwent a biopsy in early April, which identified the tumor as malignant.

On Monday morning, retired Nassau County Police Detective Melissa Zimmerman, who was assigned to King’s local security detail when he was in Congress, drove King and his wife, Rosemary, to the hospital for his scheduled surgery. King's son, Sean, and daughter, Erin Sweeney King, a former Hempstead town councilwoman, also have been with him at the hospital.

King, who frequently serves as a political commentator on WABC-NY radio, was back on the air a day after his surgery, calling in to a morning show from his hospital bed.

“I didn’t want those guys to say anything about me behind my back,” King said jokingly about his decision not to skip his appearance on the “Sid and Friends Morning Show.”

According to photos posted on King's Facebook page, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling are among those who have visited King in the hospital.

King said he expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days and is in good spirits.

King wrote on Twitter: “ Bottom line: I’m back in good health. All that can screw it up is if I walk off the curb and get hit by a bus!”