Potential four-way race for Suffolk County Association of Municipal Employees president

Suffolk County Association of Municipal Employees president Dan Farrell faces a potential four-way election race, including a challenge from executive vice president Michael Finland.

Finland told Farrell he is taking four members of his slate, leaving Farrell, a first-termer, with only one vice president, Don Dailey, committed so far to remaining his running mate.

Christopher Cuddihy, the finance and technology unit president, and Brian Macri, head of the medical examiners' unit, are also running for president in the March election. A battle began two weeks ago when delegates at the AME's annual convention voted to strip Farrell of unilateral power to remove top officers from working for the union full time while on the county payroll. -- Rick Brand