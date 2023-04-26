2024 presidential candidates: Biden and Trump have announced they will run. Who else will challenge them?

More than a half dozen candidates have declared their candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — the Democratic and GOP nominees from 2020 and the current frontrunners in the race.

Early polls show former President Donald Trump with a healthy lead over his closest primary opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet declared his candidacy. All other GOP candidates are currently polling in the single digits.

President Joe Biden declared his re-election candidacy on Tuesday and will be considered the frontrunner over his two lesser known opponents.

See who else has announced their candidacy or is expected to run.

Announced 2024 presidential candidates

Democrats

President Joe Biden Age: 80 Home state: Delaware Experience: President since 2021. Vice President, 2009-2017. U.S. senator from Delaware, 1973-2009.

Issues: Biden said Tuesday he wants to "finish the job" in another four-year term. He cites passage of a $1 trillion bill that funneled billions of dollars to states and local governments to upgrade infrastructure and a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Marianne Williamson Age: 70 Home state: Texas Experience: Self-help author who ran unsuccessfully for president on the Democratic ticket in 2020. Ran unsuccessfully for Congress in California's 33rd District in 2014.

Issues: Williamson backs an increase in the minimum wage, tuition-free college and paid parental leave. She supports repeal of Trump administration tax cuts and reparations for descendants of Black slaves.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Age: 69 Home state: Massachusetts Experience: Former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Created the Pace University Environmental Litigation Clinic and the Waterkeeper Alliance. Son of the late U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

Issues: Kennedy, a prominent vaccine skeptic, pledges to shift environmental subsidies while curbing mining, logging and oil drilling. Kennedy pledges to end the war between Ukraine and Russia through diplomatic solutions.

Republicans

Donald J. Trump Age: 76 Home state: New York Experience: President from 2017-2021. Former real estate developer. Host and executive producer of The Apprentice on NBC, 2004-2015.

Issues: Trump backs strict immigration policies, corporate tax cuts and efforts to expand religious freedom. He has pledged to ban Chinese ownership of critical infrastructure in the U.S. and backs increased penalties for assaults on law enforcement officers.

Nikki Haley Age: 51 Home state: South Carolina Experience: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, 2017-18. Governor, South Carolina, 2011-17.

Issues: Haley has focused on foreign policy, economic, and immigration issues and “a new generation of leadership." She has pledged to reduce tax rates and inflation, advocate for mandatory voter identification and continue financial support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Vivek Ramaswamy Age: 37 Home state: Ohio Experience: Entrepreneur and author who co-founded Campus Venture Network, Roivant Sciences and Strive Assessment Management.

Issues: Ramaswamy opposes corporate efforts to support political, environmental and social justice causes. Wants to eliminate affirmative action, repeal Civil Service protections for federal employees and use the U.S. military to take on drug cartels.

Asa Hutchinson Age: 72 Home state: Arkansas Experience: Arkansas governor from 2015 through January 2023. Served in Congress from 1997 to 2001. Under President George W. Bush, he oversaw border and transportation security at the Department of Homeland Security and was director of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Issues: Hutchinson would increase border security, hold China accountable for COVID-19 questions and lower taxes on Americans. He supports passage of a robust infrastructure package to improve local roads and bridges.

Expected to declare

Mike Pence Age: 63 Home state: Indiana Experience: U.S. vice president from 2017 to 2021. Governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017, and also served in Congress.



Issues: Pence said he has not yet decided whether to enter the GOP presidential primary race. Experts say Pence would likely campaign as a traditional conservative, focused on lowering taxes, strengthening the military, reforming Social Security and lowering the national debt.

Ron DeSantis Age: 44 Home state: Florida Experience: Governor of Florida since 2019. He represented Florida's 6th congressional district from 2013 to 2018. He joined the U.S. Navy in 2004 and was deployed to Iraq. After his return, DeSantis was appointed to a post at the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida.

Issues: DeSantis’ campaign, experts said, would likely focus on economic policies, Florida's response to the pandemic, efforts to ban "sanctuary cities" and cultural issues such as critical race theory and prohibiting the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity among young students.

Tim Scott Age: 57 Home state: South Carolina Experience: Served in the U.S. Senate since 2013. Represented South Carolina's First Congressional District, from 2011 to 2013, and spent 13 years as a member of the Charleston County City Council.

Issues: Scott said his campaign would be focused on toughening policies against China, using the military or a border wall to stop deadly drugs from entering the country, increasing funding for law enforcement and enhancing religious liberty.