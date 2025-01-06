Congress certifies Donald Trump's win
Kamala Harris read each state's electoral votes for herself and President-elect Donald Trump in a ceremony that was a stark contrast from four years ago. Credit: Newsday Studios
Kamala Harris read each state's electoral votes for herself and President-elect Donald Trump in a ceremony that was a stark contrast from four years ago. Credit: Newsday Studios
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months