Republican Hal Rogers wins reelection to Kentucky's 5th Congressional District

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Hal Rogers won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Kentucky on Tuesday. Rogers was unopposed in the Appalachian district covering portions of southern and eastern Kentucky. Rogers has represented the district since 1981. He has used his seniority to try to uplift the region’s economy amid a sharp decline in coal jobs. Rogers has also focused on fighting the state’s opioid addiction woes, expanding rural broadband, boosting tourism and steering money for flood-control efforts in his district. Rogers is a former House Appropriations Committee chairman, and he still holds a seat on the powerful committee. The Associated Press declared Rogers the winner.

