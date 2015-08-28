Rand Paul to headline NY GOP luncheon

Presidential hopeful Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) will speak to New York Republicans next month, state GOP chairman Ed Cox announced Friday.

Paul will address a luncheon fundraiser for the GOP's Empire Club. Tickets costs for $500 for guests of Empire Club members. This will be Paul's first appearance at a New York GOP event, a spokeswoman said.

The Kentucky senator arguably was the most aggressive of the Republican candidates in their first presidential debate in Cleveland, sparring with Donald Trump and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.